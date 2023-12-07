DWU men fall on the road to No. 13 Northwestern

Dec. 6—ORANGE CITY, Iowa. — The Dakota Wesleyan men's basketball team finished a two-game road trip Wednesday night at the Bultman Center.

Facing off against No. 13 Northwestern (Iowa) in a Great Plains Athletic Conference contest, the Tigers fell to the Red Raiders 97-69.

Northwestern shot 55.7% from the field and was 14-of-31 from the three-point line. DWU only shot 37% from the field while going 11-of-42 from behind the arc. The Tigers only turned the ball over three times for the game while scoring 12 points off Northwestern giveaways.

Northwestern jumped ahead 29-7 at 10 minutes into the opening half, as DWU missed six straight shots to begin the game before Blaze Lubbers made a 3-pointer to put the Tigers on the board. In the second half, Randy Rosenquist Jr. stole the ball away from Northwestern's Zach LaFave, converting a layup on the other end of the floor.

Rosenquist scored 10 of his team-leading 19 points in the second half on 4-of-6 second-half shooting and 8-of-14 shooting for the game. He also picked up three rebounds and a steal. Jakob Dobney finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Lubbers had eight points on a pair of 3-pointers. Drew Van Regenmorter was the Tigers' leader on the glass with five rebounds in addition to five points.

For Northwestern (8-1, 4-1 GPAC), Alex Van Kalsbeek finished short of a triple-double, posting 21 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. LaFave scored all 15 of his points in the first half, picking up nine rebounds and six assists. Dillon Carlson had 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while Connor Geddes scored 13 points off the bench, going 3-of-5 from behind the arc.

DWU (6-6, 2-4 GPAC) will regroup to face GPAC opponent Mount Marty on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Corn Palace for its final home game before the New Year. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.