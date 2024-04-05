DWU golf ready for first home tournament in nearly 10 years

Apr. 5—MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan golf has come home.

For the first time in a decade, both the Tiger men's and women's golf teams will compete at Lakeview Golf Course at the DWU Spring Invite on April 8-9. The Tigers will host North Dakota universities Dickinson State, Valley City State, and Mayville State, while welcoming GPAC rivals Jamestown, the Mount Marty men and the Briar Cliff women.

Gearing up for their first home event in their collegiate careers, the players on the Tigers roster are feeling at ease. As DWU golf coach Jeff Meyerink can attest to, there will also be some additional pressures the golfers potentially have never experienced while competing elsewhere.

"We're going to have some people follow the golfers around the course, and some like that and some don't," he said. "I just try to drill the message home that it's part of the experience and that's part of growing your game and learning how to deal with different situations and make the best out of it."

DWU last hosted a golf tournament in Mitchell in 2016, when the GPAC women's championship was held at Wild Oak Golf Course. Otherwise, DWU hasn't hosted a tournament since the 2014-15 season, when the men's and women's competitions in that year's Palace City Classic were held at both Lakeview and Wild Oak.

Wild Oak has been DWU's home course for many years but will only have nine holes open this year as the course looks for a potential buyer. Wild Oak ownership previously said the course would be closed for 2024, before reneging and planning to open the front nine this season.

Upon becoming the head coach of the Tigers, Meyerink brought the idea of bringing collegiate golf back to Mitchell to then-athletic director Jon Hart, who signed off on the idea. DWU also wants to do well representing the school and showcasing a great experience for future events.

"I know the team wants to do well and they want to represent DWU in a positive light," Meyerink said. "They know it's on their shoulders to make this a positive experience for all the players and themselves."

Meyerink says Lakeview is a great tournament college golf course for the golfers to play aggressively, since its present configuration allows them post low scores. With the evolution of distance in the game, some of the longest players can potentially have sand wedges into Lakeview's reachable par-fives and birdies will be out there for everyone who can take advantage.

"One, two, and three, and 16, 17, and 18 are probably the defining break in how the nines play," Meyerink said of the approach to playing Lakeview. "The first three are tough and the last three are tough. Go get it in the middle."

The DWU Spring Invite begins at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8, at Lakeview Golf Course. The final round starts at the same time on Tuesday, April 9. The event is free to the public to attend.

"I hope to see the public come out and take in some golf," Meyerink said. "We're excited, and we'll appreciate seeing everyone come and show support for DWU golf."