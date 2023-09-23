DWU football holds off Concordia comeback attempt for fourth win

Sep. 23—SEWARD, Neb. — Dakota Wesleyan withstood a late Concordia comeback attempt to win its fourth college football game of the season 16-12 on Saturday afternoon.

With the Tigers leading 16-10 in the fourth quarter, Concordia intercepted Tiger quarterback Austin Lee in DWU territory with 3:08 to play. The Bulldogs' offense proceeded to reach the two-yard line, but a rush attempt on fourth-and-goal was snuffed out by Jaiden Walton with 19 seconds to play, and the Tigers took over on downs.

But the final seconds didn't pass without stress for DWU either. DWU took a safety with 19 seconds left and gave the ball back to the Bulldogs up four. Concordia got to their own 37-yard line before trying a desperation pitch play. An ensuing fumble was recovered by freshman Weston Wollberg to seal the victory for the Tigers.

Now 4-1, the win marks DWU's best start to a season since it opened 5-0 in 2015.

Powered by Lee, who finished 21-of-30 passing for 231 yards, DWU built a two-score lead through the first three quarters. In the second quarter, Lee found Preston Nedved for a 12-yard touchdown pass to lead 10-0, and opened the second half with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Maxwell Raab to lead 16-3.

Jamin Arend added 51 rushing yards on 16 attempts, including a 25-yard run in the third quarter to set up the second touchdown.

Despite allowing 460 yards of offense, the Tigers' defense made critical stops when it needed to, holding the Bulldogs to 6-of-17 on third down and forcing three turnovers on downs. Layton Eide totaled 13 tackles, Kale Stevenson had 12 tackles and Grayson Hanson notched 11 tackles. It is DWU's first season with two road wins since 2020, and all four wins this season have been decided by 10 points or less.

Concordia quarterback DJ McGarvie was 24-of-40 passing for 245 yards, with a nine-yard touchdown run with 14:15 to play.

DWU is back in action on Saturday, Sept. 30 when they face Mount Marty in Yankton. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.