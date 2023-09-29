DWU football Gameday: Tigers face rival Lancers under the lights in Yankton

Sep. 29—MITCHELL — The Dakota Wesleyan University football team looks to improve to 5-1 on the season on Saturday night with a road trip to Mount Marty as the Lancers attempt to upend DWU for the first time.

Here's a look at the Tigers' matchup on Saturday:

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Crane-Youngworth Field, Yankton.

Records: DWU 4-1 (3-1 GPAC); Mount Marty (2-3, 1-3 GPAC)

Coaches: DWU's Ross Cimpl (63-60, 12th season); MMU's John Michaletti (5-21, third season)

All-time series: DWU leads the series, 2-0

Last meeting: The Tigers won a regular-season finale matchup between the two teams on Nov. 5, 2022 in Mitchell, with DWU winning 38-34.

Last time out: Dakota Wesleyan held off Concordia (Neb.) for a 16-12 win in Seward, Nebraska on Sept. 23, while Mount Marty was blanked at home against No. 1-ranked Northwestern by a 42-0 margin.

Notes: The two teams are evenly matched in points per game, with DWU averaging 21.2 points per game and Mount Marty averaging 21, ranking 59th and 60th in the NAIA standings. ... In the Massey Ratings, DWU is No. 44 in the NAIA, while Mount Marty is No. 60. ... For the second weekend in a row, DWU is an opponent's Homecoming foe as MMU is hosting Lancer Days. ... Cortrust Bank is in the midst of a naming contest for a potential football rivalry trophy between the two schools to be played for on an annual basis.

The naming contest is open until Nov. 21.

About DWU: The Tigers are the nation's leaders in total tackles with 385 ... DWU has 11 takeaways in the first five games on defense. ... Jamin Arend rushed for three touchdowns and 186 yards on the ground in last year's win over the Lancers. ... Austin Lee has thrown nine touchdowns, which ranks fourth among GPAC quarterbacks. ... Wide receiver Kiel Nelson ranks in the top-five in the conference in receiving yards per game (70.4) and receiving touchdowns (four). ... A win would give DWU its first four-game win streak since 2016. ... DWU's defense has been tough in the red zone, allowing touchdowns on 64% of drives inside the 20, including a late game-winning fourth-down stop last week against Concordia. ... The Tigers' defensive interception streak ended last week at 11 games in a row but the Tigers have forced a turnover in 20 of their last 21 games dating back to the middle of the 2021 season.

About Mount Marty: The Lancers are one of the nation's most committed rushing teams in the country, rushing 184 times in five games — No. 1 in the GPAC and 14th-most in the country — so far at 3.2 yards per carry. ... MMU is allowing 412 yards per game on defense, which ranks in the bottom-third of the nation. ... Isaiah Thompson is the Lancers' top offensive threat, with 17 catches on offense, plus 355 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Next: For DWU, the Tigers are off for a week before hosting national powerhouse Morningside at 1 p.m. on Oct. 14. Mount Marty goes on the road to visit Jamestown for a 1 p.m. game on Oct. 7

GPAC schedule

Saturday, Sept. 30

No. 3 Morningside at Doane, 1 p.m.

No. 1 Northwestern at Midland, 1 p.m.

No. 14 Dordt at Hastings, 1 p.m.

Briar Cliff at Concordia, 6 p.m.