DWU alum Zakk Ryherd relishing chance to build the identity of Charlotte 49ers football

Dec. 12—CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the director of football creative media at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Dakota Wesleyan alum Zakk Ryherd operates as a do-it-all man in the busy world of collegiate athletics.

Ryherd, a former Tiger football player and 2019 DWU graduate, handles the 49ers' social media, including a X.com account with 46,000 followers and an Instagram account with 30,000 followers, on which he creates interesting content and vies to build the program's brand. He is also involved with marketing, basic recruiting, and day-to-day operations of the football team.

And despite working until 2 a.m. some days, the Minnesota native, who has deep family ties to Olivet, South Dakota, has "never been happier" in his new gig.

It all started when Ryherd was an undergrad at DWU, tasked in one of his classes to start his own business and make money.

While watching the ESPN 30-for-30 "Catholics vs. Convicts," Ryherd was inspired by a group of 1980's Notre Dame students, who were shown in the documentary creating their own Irish-themed T-shirts, and selling them for a lot of money.

"And for some bright idea I thought, 'yeah, I can do that.' So I started a T-shirt company," Ryherd said.

Upon learning the DWU logo wasn't trademarked, he began designing t-shirts with the Tigers' logo, along with other wild designs that he said, "you couldn't get at the bookstore."

Believing he was following university protocol, Ryherd planned on selling the shirts for $20 apiece, and was generating a lot of demand. That was, until he got called into one of his professors offices, who proceeded to tell him he was getting a cease-and-desist from both the university and the NAIA, because he was violating what they called a "cloud copyright," and, in the pre-NIL era was going to be illegally making money.

"I was about to pay my tuition and pay off my student aid. It was fantastic. And then I got a letter that said, 'if you do not cease operations, we will pull your scholarship and kick you out of school,'" Ryherd said.

His designs had to be deleted but from there, his main concern was consequences from the football team. And at practice that afternoon, he ran into his head coach.

"Coach Cimpl comes up behind me and said, 'Ryherd, I heard you had an eventful day today.'"

Afraid his coach would be upset with him for not properly communicating about the situation— or worse, tell him he was getting kicked off the team for the entire debacle — Cimpl instead presented Ryherd with an offer.

"'Can you do some recruiting graphics for us?'" Cimpl asked him.

Thus, Ryherd began building designs and creating highlight tapes for the team, kick-starting his future career.

After graduating from DWU in 2019, Ryherd had several different jobs, looking to cut his teeth in the collegiate coaching and creative media world. From 2020 to 2021, he was a graduate assistant coach at Southwest Minnesota State, as well as the team's social media manager and graphic designer.

From 2021 to 2022, he became the assistant director of player personnel at Miami University in Ohio. After a brief stint as campus visits coordinator at Chadron State College in Nebraska, he was hired by Charlotte in June.

Reporting to both the Charlotte athletic department, and to the head football coach, Biff Poggi, Ryherd's main job is to be ready to do whatever is asked of him.

For example, his first assignment from Poggi this summer was to create a game day entrance similar to the tunnel walk at Nebraska. To do so, he had to figure out how to get a live camera in the team's facility, and needed to learn how to implement smoke and fireworks into the ordeal.

"I'd never done anything like this before," Ryherd said. "I had to figure out, 'OK, how do I make that work? I know none of the people that I need to talk to. So let's go and make this happen."

Beyond the flashy entrance, which he was able implement after weeks of effort, Ryherd is also in charge of creating photo and video content for games, recruits visiting and practices, and runs the football media accounts.

And working under Poggi, who is Charlotte's first-year head coach, Ryherd understands he needs to build content that properly reflects a new era for 49ers football. Charlotte has only had Division I football for the last 10 years, with the last eight seasons at the FBS level.

"You have to figure out, what's our brand, and what is working for us?" he said.

Ryherd's message this season was "Charlotte's anew," and the whole theme had a blue-collar feel, with social media posts utilizing the hashtag "Bad Company" with a hammer emoji, and the graphics depicting the players as hard-nosed. This was also the first season for Charlotte in the American Athletic Conference.

"You don't want last year's team to look like this year's team," Ryherd said. "And that's with anybody. This year's look may be totally different from next year's look. But especially with me being the new guy on the block, I wanted to kind of flip a few things on its head."

Ryherd also focuses on providing creative liberty for his student interns, believing that his role isn't a one-man job, and with an army of people below him, they can get more accomplished.

Ryherd credits much of his work ethic to what he learned as a student and football player at DWU.

"When I was leaving Dakota Wesleyan, I knew I wanted to be a football coach. I knew that from the very jump. And, my coaches knew that too. They always told me, keep that NAIA mindset, because there are other people with a Division I mindset," he said.

For Ryherd, it meant having a good attitude and high-effort level, and being willing to do any task, at any place he was given the opportunity. And in turn, it's propelled his own career forward, and he's thriving at an FBS university that has treated him as one of their own.

"I've never been happier working anywhere," Ryherd said. "Because these people take care of you. They actually genuinely want to understand who you are."