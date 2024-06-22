Dwight Yorke advises Chelsea to sign Manchester United winger

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke believes Jadon Sancho should consider a loan move to Chelsea in an attempt to outlive Erik ten Hag’s tenure at Old Trafford.

Sancho spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, after being frozen out of United’s first-team following a public spat with Ten Hag.

Most fans sided with the manager and so they should. Sancho underperformed when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick were in charge, so the blame for Sancho’s lack of input shouldn’t fall on Ten Hag’s doorstep.

However, Yorke gives the impression that he would like to see Sancho given another chance at Old Trafford. The former striker even suggested that Sancho should bide his time at United – which means he would remain on our salary book, as one of the club’s highest-paid players…

“It’s an uncomfortable situation for Jadon Sancho, the manager has won the battle in the end and he’ll look for a way out of Man United now,” Yorke told Best Payout Online Slots, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“If Sancho played under Erik ten Hag again and had one bad performance, everyone would be pointing their finger at him. Sancho is more than good enough to play for another team in the ‘Big Six’, he’ll want to play for another top team.

“He might go on another year-long loan to a top club, maybe Chelsea or abroad somewhere like Barcelona, then he’ll see if Ten Hag gets sacked, then he can kick-start his Man United career. If I was Sancho, I’d sit tight for a bit and negotiate a loan so I can see the manager’s situation.”

It says a lot about Yorke, who is always trying to get work in management, that he feels Sancho should win this battle with Ten Hag. There is no shortage of player power in football and it is something we need to stamp out of United’s dressing room.

It’s also telling that no offers have been made for Sancho’s signature yet.

Selling Sancho won’t be easy

This is another problem that comes from the salary Sancho earns at United. He won’t find another club willing to match it unless he is happy to move to Saudi Arabia.

Borussia Dortmund are flirting with the idea of signing the England international, but the German outfit have yet to put their money where their mouth is…

United must sell players and Sancho is one deemed surplus of requirements due to his behaviour and performances.

