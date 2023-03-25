Dwight Powell with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets

Memphis athletics said it will cooperate with Bowling Green university police after a Tigers women's basketball player struck a Bowling Green player
Mark Cuban plans to file a formal protest to the NBA disputing the odd ATO play in the Warriors' win over the Dallas Mavericks. What are his odds of winning the protest?
Andrew Wiggins has missed the Warriors' last 17 games due to personal reasons.
At least one No. 1 seed had made the Elite Eight in every men's NCAA tournament until 2023.
Alabama's NCAA tournament run has come to an end.
Vince Carter went in on the Mavericks after their bizarre miscue coming out of a timeout in the third quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Warriors.
Darrion Trammell sparked the SDSU offense while the Aztecs defense did the rest.
"We have great players. Celebrate them. Don't criticize, don't tear them down. Build them all up, and whoever wins it, good for them."
"Mahomes took that BS deal — just 10 years and wanted it to look like half a [billion]."
L.A. Times readers express dissatisfaction with UCLA's loss to Gonzaga in the NCAA's Sweet 16 as well as columnist Bill Plaschke's prose.
'They don't see the stuff we do off the court and time we hang out with each other. They see on-court stuff.'
"I know chronologically how old I am. But I don't function like an 80-year-old man."
Brad Marchand took immediate action after Montreal's Rem Pitlick delivered a cheap shot on Patrice Bergeron, and Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery full endorsed that action.
A confrontation between two players in the postgame handshake line following Bowling Green's win over Memphis on Thursday night in the Women's NIT has been referred to campus police.
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk says the WTA Tour has ignored a request for a meeting with players from the war-torn nation in the latest signs of the conflict-related tensions in women's tennis.The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP. Kostyuk said she did not want to go into details about the issues that the players wished to discuss.
The UFC on ESPN 43 co-feature is set after former women's bantamweight champ Holly Holm and Yana Santos made weight Friday in San Antonio.
The Celtics have plenty to play for over their final nine regular-season games. Here's an updated look at the East playoff picture, and why it's in Boston's best interest to fight of Philly for the No. 2 seed.
UCLA looked poised to finally break its losing streak against Gonzaga, only for everything to end in March Madness mess of a loss for the Bruins.
A three-year starter, RJ Davis’ return gives the Tar Heels a solid foundation as they await word on Caleb Love.
The Patriots giving Nelson Agholor $22 million over two years looks even worse after the Ravens reportedly signed the free-agent wide receiver for a fraction of that cost.