Dwight McGlothern named not just one of best defensive backs in nation, but best defenders, period

Arkansas’ secondary in the 2022 season took its lumps. But promise for a good 2023 remains.

A big reason why is cornerback Dwight McGlothern. The former LSU defensive back, whose four interceptions in his first season with the Razorbacks last year were a major help, was named to the Bronko Nagurski watchlist on Tuesday. The Nagurski Award is given to the best defensive player in college football and is a complement to the Heisman Trophy.

McGlothern was one of 94 players on the initial list. Finalists will be announced November 15 and the winner will be named December 4.

McGlothern made second-team All-SEC from the league’s coaches and third-team All-SEC by Pro Football Focus after his first season with the Hogs. Those four interceptions ranked him second in the SEC and he tied a career high in tackles with 52.

His announcement on the watch list makes him the third Arkansas player in the last two seasons to earn such a distinction, following Bumper Pool and Jalen Catalon’s designation last summer.

