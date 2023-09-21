Dwight McGlothern heads back to LSU a star after transferring to Arkansas

The two years Dwight McGlothern spent in Baton Rouge were good years. The two years he has spent in Fayetteville have been even better.

McGlothern, the second-year Arkansas cornerback, was good enough in his first year in Fayetteville in 2022, after transferring from LSU, that he earned All-SEC honors with 44 tackles, four interceptions and 10 pass break-ups. He isn’t on the same pace in 2023 – which Arkansas player is? – but Saturday may provide just the chance for a breakout.

Arkansas is headed to Baton Rouge for a 6 p.m. kickoff Saturday in Week 4. The trip back will be McGlothern’s first since he left LSU after his sophomore year. He wasn’t made available for media interviews in the week leading up to the game, but his fellow defensive backs know what’s in his head a bit.

“I’m sure he’s pretty excited,” safety Alfahiym Walcott said. “I mean, Nudie is going to be Nudie at the end of the day. He’s going to ball regardless of whereever it’s at. I’m sure he’s excited, though.”

McGlothern isn’t the only Arkansas defender making a return. Defensive end Landon Jackson has been the Razorbacks’ best lineman this season. He’s also in his second year at Arkansas.

“Nudie, he talks a little bit more than Landon. Landon doesn’t say anything hardly. He doesn’t talk a whole lot,” coach Sam Pittman said. “But I think that they are excited to get back,” Pittman said. “Any time you leave a team, you want to play well against that team. You just do.”

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire