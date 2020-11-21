Dwight Howard tweets he’ll re-sign with Lakers, deletes, reportedly considering options

Dan Feldman
·1 min read

Dwight Howard will re-sign with the Lakers, according to Dwight Howard.

But apparently the reporter didn’t have reliable sources.

David Aldridge of The Athletic.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Dwightmare 2.0.

Apparently, Howard didn’t follow his own advice.

