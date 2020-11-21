Dwight Howard tweets he’ll re-sign with Lakers, deletes, reportedly considering options
Dwight Howard will re-sign with the Lakers, according to Dwight Howard.
But apparently the reporter didn’t have reliable sources.
David Aldridge of The Athletic.
I don’t know. This was on Dwight’s Twitter page five minutes ago, and is not now. Make of it what you will: pic.twitter.com/WqQw7PaOxF
— David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) November 21, 2020
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Update: Dwight Howard continues to consider all of his options. No deal done.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020
Dwightmare 2.0.
Apparently, Howard didn’t follow his own advice.
