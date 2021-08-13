Dwight Howard tried recruiting Sixers’ Danny Green to return to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers developed a trend during free agency in terms of bringing back free agents who had previously played for the franchise.

Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore were three of the early signings for L.A. that all had stints with the team in the past.

Another signing was Dwight Howard, who returned to Los Angeles for the third time. Howard played a crucial role at center for L.A. during their championship run in 2020, but he wasn’t the only Laker from that squad who could’ve come back.

During Danny Green’s recent press conference with the Philadelphia 76ers, he revealed Howard tried recruiting him to come to L.A. again, via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire:

Danny Green said that Dwight Howard tried to get him to go back to LA with him and George Hill tried recruiting him to Milwaukee as well — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) August 12, 2021

Green, however, stayed with the 76ers on a two-year deal worth $20 million, which is a salary the Lakers couldn’t offer Green this summer.

The 34-year-old guard would’ve likely returned to a starting role with L.A., but that won’t be the case anymore.

Besides Ellington, the Lakers inked guards Kendrick Nunn and Malik Monk to deals while re-signing Talen Horton-Tucker to a three-year contract.