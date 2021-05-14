Dwight Howard reportedly suspended for one game after 16th technical

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without big man Dwight Howard for one game as the regular season winds down. Howard was suspended for one contest after receiving his 16th technical of the season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Howard received his 16th technical foul during Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Howard got into an altercation with Udonis Haslem during the contest — which the Heat won 106-94. Both players received technical fouls. Haslem was ejected for his actions.

Howard's suspension comes with just two games left in the regular season. The 76ers will play the Orlando Magic on Friday and Sunday. After that, the 76ers will advance to the postseason. The team currently holds the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, though the Brooklyn Nets sit just one game behind the 76ers for that spot.

Howard has served as an effective role player with the 76ers. In 68 games, Howard is averaging seven points and 8.4 rebounds.

