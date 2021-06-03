Dwight Howard reminds us that scoring a bucket like this is not legal

Howard almost got away with blatantly illegal layup vs. Wiz originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

We've seen Dwight Howard do some crazy stuff throughout his career and in Game 5 against the Wizards Wednesday night, he gave us another reason to scratch our heads.

Howard grabbed an offensive rebound in the third quarter, went up and finished through contact from Robin Lopez for an and-one. The only problem was the ball went up through the net and came back down.

The referees counted the bucket and the foul for a short moment before realizing what actually happened on Howard's shot attempt. For those keeping score at home, this kind of play is illegal.

It still didn't stop Howard from trying to sell it off as a legitimate bucket though, drawing laughter from the refs and his teammates.

Howard is on to his sixth team in six seasons with the Sixers after winning a title with the Lakers in 2020. He spent one season with the Wizards back in 2018-19 before he was traded to the Grizzlies and subsequently waived the following summer.