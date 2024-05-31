Dwight Howard now player, part owner of the Taiwan Mustangs

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets

Dwight Howard has put his money where his mouth is — he will not just play in Taiwan, he will own part of the team and league.

"Last year after the first game I played in Taiwan I looked over at Mu Real and said, 'Man, I'm going to start my OWN league one day where former NBA players, top college recruits and elite international players can still get a stage to showcase to the world how great they are. He looked at me crazy but one day is NOW!" Howard wrote on Instagram.

He's trying to recruit other players to join him.

Who you know play in a league that they OWN ‍ I am so blessed to have this opportunity we going to change the world ! It’s NBA playoffs too I’m sending my scouts all over & im doing heavy recruiting this summer! Forget going to Cancún C’MON over to The Asian Tournament &… pic.twitter.com/Hrog9KtNVa — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) May 30, 2024

Howard, 38, has played overseas since we last saw him in the NBA as part of the 2021-22 Lakers. The future Hall of Famer is not ready to give up playing hoop, at least not yet.