Dwight Howard interested in Wizards, among other teams, with potential buyout looming

Veteran center Dwight Howard is expected to be bought out by the Brooklyn Nets after he was traded there from the Hornets and a new report from USA Today has him eyeing the Wizards among several teams for his next stop.

That's what Sam Amick wrote over the weekend. He tied Howard technically to four teams with the LeBron James connection one of them:

Eight-time All-Star center Dwight Howard, who has yet to complete an expected buyout with Brooklyn, has serious interest in joining the Warriors. But there remains skepticism within the Warriors' walls about whether he would be a good fit, with Howard also known to be interested in joining LeBron James (wherever he winds up), New Orleans and Washington.

The Wizards definitely need help at center now that they have traded Marcin Gortat. Howard would fit in nicely in basketball terms.

But with Howard there are always concerns about fit in the locker room, given the reputation he has built over the years. Also, it sounds like Washington has some stiff competition with the Warriors and LeBron-led Lakers.

