Dwight Howard explains his completely changed outlook on Draymond Green originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Draymond Green and the Warriors eliminated Dwight Howard and the Rockets from the playoffs in 2015 and 2016.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Howard appeared in the postseason in 2017 with the Hawks but missed out on playoff basketball each of the last two years.

The veteran center apparently kept tabs on the Dubs the last couple of months and has a whole new perspective on Draymond.

"I want to be whatever a team needs me to be," Howard told Shams Charania of The Athletic. "I've played in every situation so far. I used to really hate how Draymond plays, but what I noticed watching him during these playoffs was that he does everything for the team.

"He's everywhere. He'll get a tech, he'll take a charge, he'll be everywhere on defense. He's talking. He does everything. It doesn't show up in the stat sheet, but it shows up in the mind of everyone watching.

"I want to be that person."

Howard absolutely is correct and his analysis is spot on. It's great to hear he has changed his outlook and doesn't have an ego anymore.

Unfortunately, the eight-time All-NBA selection simply won't ever be able to do what Draymond does. It's just not possible at this point.

Howard recently was traded to Memphis from Washington and reportedly will be waived soon. If that happens, he will be an unrestricted free agent (no, he won't be signing with the Dubs).

[RELATED: Warriors roster looks finalized after adding Spellman, Burks]

The 33-year-old is hoping for another chance.

"I've grown up," Howard told The Athletic. "I've been through so many messes that I had to learn, where it put me in a position to understand the next position in life."

Story continues

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram