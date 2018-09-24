Dwight Howard explains beef with Shaq, says he's ready to take it up a notch

Dwight Howard is engaged in a battle with one of the best big men to ever play the sport of basketball and all of it is happening off the court.

Howard locked horns with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal on social media this week and their beef took another turn on Monday at Wizards media day, Howard's first since signing with Washington.

First, some context. Howard and O'Neal first got into it on Instagram after Howard appeared on MTV's 'Wild-N-Out.' There were some jokes made by comedians at Howard's expense that Shaq apparently found funny, as he reposted a clip to his Instagram.

Howard saw that message and got into it with Shaq in the comments. O'Neal then went straight for the jugular, saying Howard hasn't won any NBA championships.

Ouch. Clearly, O'Neal took that from zero to 100 very quickly.

Howard saw that message, too, and responded at media day:

"What's going on between me and Shaq? I don't know. I woke up and saw that he posted something about a roast they had against me. So, I decided to clap back. Obviously, he's got some things he wants to get off his chest about me. I don't have any personal issues with him.

"But if you do want to get to a roast, I can roast with the best of them. I'm ready. I've got some in the chamber, some jokes in the chamber. Let me say that so people don't think I'm gonna do anything crazy. It's all love. I don't have anything against him. He came before me as a pioneer in the game for a lot of guys that play my position. But I'm not gonna be quiet."

Howard went on to say that his goal this season is to win a championship, regardless of whether Shaq said he should or not. And, when pressed for the jokes on O'Neal that he has "in the chamber," Howard declined... sort of.

"No, I can't tell you my Bigfoot jokes yet," he said, dropping a sly hint.

There you go. Bigfoot, er, Shaq has found a dance partner and Howard is ready to take it to the next level if the Big Diesel so chooses.