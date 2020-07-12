Dwight Howard, Danny Green miss Lakers practice after testing problem

Lakers center Dwight Howard spent most of the NBA hiatus at a home he owns in the Atlanta area. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Danny Green and Dwight Howard missed Lakers practice Saturday because of glitches in the coronavirus testing process, according to people familiar with the situation.

Green and Howard are both expected to be able to join the team Sunday.

Saturday marked the first day since March that the Lakers were able to hold a group practice. They did so inside the NBA's secluded campus at Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla. Most of the team arrived together from Los Angeles on Thursday evening and then began a 36-hour quarantine.

Howard spent most of the last four months during the NBA's suspension of play in the Atlanta area, where he has a home, before meeting the team in Orlando.

The Lakers, who were in Los Angeles since July 1, were able to begin one-on-one workouts at the team facility. Lakers coach Frank Vogel planned to strike a balance between getting the players into shape and not working them too hard.

"We still have a lot of time and we have to be intelligent with that, just watching our guys last week, we put them through some pretty rigorous one-on-one work and the guys seem to be in at least decent shape," Vogel said. "For me they’ve been doing one-on-oh shooting for a few months — or no-contact work, I should say, for a few months, so we want to get their bodies used to that again, so we’re going to get right after it."