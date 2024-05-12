Dwight Howard has some advice for former Sixers teammate Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers just wrapped up a disappointing finish to the 2023-24 season. The Sixers entered the playoffs as the No. 7 seed and were bounced in Round 1 by the New York Knicks in six tough games.

The reason why the Sixers were the 7 seed is due to the fact that Joel Embiid missed 43 games and they were 16-27 without him. He missed February and March due to a meniscus procedure he underwent and that caused Philadelphia to freefall. The Sixers were 31-8 when he did play.

Former Sixers big man Dwight Howard hopped on “The OGs Show” and had some advice for Embiid:

He’s 7’2”, 7’3”, and he got the handles, he can shoot 3s. He’s 390 — like he is big. I think he’s too heavy for the wear and tear of the NBA season. I think if he lose about 20 points, it’ll be great for his knees. He’ll be able to play a couple more years longer. He’ll be faster. He’ll probably be able to jump higher. I did go through a season where I lost weight. I lost 30 pounds in 30 days. The next year I came back with the Lakers and I was a lot leaner. I was a lot faster–jumping like I was 19 again. I really believe that if he loses that weight, he’ll be more mobile. I think it’ll be smart.

Embiid has done a better job of taking care of his body and being more available for the Sixers on a nightly basis. Unfortunately, he suffered a bit of a freak injury and Philadelphia was unable to recover from it. Howard brings up a good point about losing weight, but Embiid has been ahead of that curve for quite some time now.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire