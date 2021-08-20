Dwight Hicks, Hot Licks reunite in support of Golden Heart Fund

Dwight Hicks and the Hot Licks reunite for Golden Heart Fund originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The greatest defensive backfield in 49ers history will reconnect and reflect on the occasion of the 40th anniversary season of the organization's first Super Bowl.

"Dwight Hicks and the Hot Licks" consisted of Hicks, a safety, and three 1981 rookies -- cornerbacks Ronnie Lott and Eric Wright, and safety Carlton Williamson. They will be brought together as part of the Dwight Clark Legacy Series on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the Concord Pavilion, an outdoor venue.

The first Super Bowl season was defined by The Catch, Clark's leaping 6-yard touchdown pass from Joe Montana that beat the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Championship Game. Clark passed away on June 4, 2018, from ALS.

The event will raise money for Clark's charity of choice, the Golden Heart Fund, which assists former 49ers in times of emotional, financial and physical need. All ticket costs are tax deductible.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle is scheduled to attend to accept the inaugural Dwight Clark Award. The honor is presented by the Golden Heart Fund to a current player who best exemplifies Clark's characteristics as a reliable and supportive teammate. Former 49ers Pro Bowl tight end Brent Jones will join Kittle on stage to discuss the upcoming season and more.

In addition, George Seifert and Carmen Policy will take part in the event. Seifert, a two-time Super Bowl-winning coach, was the 49ers' defensive backs coach in 1981. Policy won NFL Executive of the Year during his tenure in the 49ers' front office.

A VIP reception prior to the 7:15 p.m. event will feature the work and storytelling of long-time 49ers team photographer Michael Zagaris. Fans will have an opportunity to meet the evening's participants, as well as other former 49ers Charles Haley, Keena Turner, Tom Rathman, Dwaine Board and others.

Hicks was the veteran leader of the 49ers' game-changing defensive backfield in 1981. He was selected that season to the first of his four Pro Bowls.

Lott was the 49ers' first-round draft pick (No. 8 overall) in 1981. The 49ers selected Wright in the second round and Williamson in the third round.

Lott made the Pro Bowl as a rookie cornerback in 1981. He eventually switched to safety and earned a total of nine Pro Bowls. He was a first-ballot inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

Wright had an outstanding first NFL season and ended up making the Pro Bowl in 1984 and '85 -- the same seasons Williamson made his two Pro Bowl appearances.

Matt Maiocco and Laura Britt of NBC Sports Bay Area and co-hosts of 49ers Talk will emcee and moderate the event.

Individuals who purchase tickets before Sunday will automatically be entered into a drawing for the VIP experience, which includes admission into the reception as well as premium seating for the event.

