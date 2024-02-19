Dwight Gayle: Derby County await EFL approval to sign striker

Dwight Gayle scored three goals in 50 appearances for Stoke

Derby County are close to signing striker Dwight Gayle and are awaiting approval from the English Football League to complete the deal.

The 34-year-old is available as a free agent after leaving Championship side Stoke City earlier in February.

Derby are in need of a forward after leading scorer James Collins was ruled out "for months" with a knee injury.

"We've done all the paperwork and the EFL are working with us to try make it happen," Rams boss Paul Warne said.

Derby's transfer dealings and spending have been monitored by the EFL since the East Midlands club came out of administration in the summer of 2022.

Efforts to sign a striker during the January transfer window failed, with a move for Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory collapsing on transfer deadline day.

Later that day, however, Derby sold Max Bird to Bristol City for an undisclosed fee, with the midfielder immediately loaned back to help the Rams in their quest for promotion back to the Championship.

Warne said relying on finding a free agent to replace Collins, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, has left him with "a list as long as my toenail".

"If you are a striker and out of contract in February, it's not first pick on anyone's list," Warne told BBC Radio Derby.

"It sounds like an awful thing to say, but generally speaking centre forwards get picked up all the time."

Former Newcastle, West Brom and Crystal Palace striker Gayle, however, had his contract with Stoke terminated by mutual consent after the transfer window shut and has attracted more than just Derby's interest.

"I've met the kid and he has a couple of League One clubs chasing him," Warne added.

"We are doing everything we can to get him in the building."