Dwight Freeney named one of 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Former Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson was named as a 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 15 modern-era finalists on Wednesday, and 49ers great Patrick Willis was among those advancing.
Devin Hester made a career out of returns and now he makes another, returning as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023.
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been close friends with quarterback Derek Carr since the two of them played together at Fresno State, and Adams engineered his trade to the Raiders during the offseason largely because he wanted to play with Carr. But Adams says he’ll be loyal to the Raiders even if Carr is [more]
There will be no perfect solution to the challenge presented by the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. As explained last night, the NFL will have to simply choose the best bad solution. There could be a way to make the best bad solution a little better. As Chris Simms and I talked [more]
Detroit Lions WR Chuck Hughes is the only player to die during an NFL game: 1971 against the Chicago Bears on the field at Tiger Stadium.
Troy Vincent, the league's VP of operations, said during a conference call that all options are still on the table, with two likely results in play.
The NFL world is reeling from Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's episode of cardiac arrest during a game on Monday night. Here's the latest.
Joe Burrow thought it was important to show support to the Bills after Damar Hamlin left Monday's game.
More confirmation of Joe Burrow's actions during Monday night's events.
Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn't care about Jeff Saturday's criticism.
Damar Hamlin's family wants negativity directed at Tee Higgins to end.
There is just one week left in the NFL regular season and there are still some things left to be decided in the AFC and NFC NFL playoff races.
Patrick Cantlay will look a bit different when he competes this week for the first time in three months.
On Tuesday in Orlando over 100 of the top Senior football players from around the country played in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game.
The latest Mets free agent and trade buzz and rumors.
Matt Maiocco has the latest 49ers overreactions after San Francisco's thrilling win over the Raiders.
Deebo Samuel was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but Christian McCaffrey was out.
The Brock Purdy-to-George Kittle connection might come as a surprise considering the pair's longstanding college rivalry.
The 2023 NFL season doesnt officially start until March, but the leagues rumor mill is already placing these five players in new uniforms next year.