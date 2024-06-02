Dwenger rallies past NorthWood for title

NAPPANEE — Unceasingly patient under intermittent rain, NorthWood did a masterful job building leads of 2-0 and 4-3 against highly touted Fort Wayne Dwenger ace Brayton Thomas, but the unrelenting Saints marched home with three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth for a 5-4 Class 3A regional baseball championship win over the Panthers on Saturday evening at NorthWood’s Field of Dreams.

One pitch after a two-out, two-strike, check-swing call that could’ve gone either way, Dwenger junior Aslan Nolan lifted a twisting fly to deep right that landed for a three-run double and a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

The scrapping Panthers — the designated road team in a regional moved from South Bend Clay due to weather concerns — bounced right back to pick up two runs in the sixth for a 4-3 lead on junior Mason Bogan’s two-out, two-run, single to left.

The Saints (24-8) then did their own sixth-inning scrapping, their two runs sandwiched around a 16-minute rain delay.

Junior Lucas Collins, who also went on to become the winning pitcher in relief, led off with an infield single. Two wild pitches, one on each side of a stolen base by courtesy runner Braden Aguirre, knotted the game at 4-4 with two out.

Then Dwenger No. 8 and No. 9 hitters Michael Maddy and Cruz Rolf each drew walks just before the rain delay.

After the delay, and with Bogan newly in as NorthWood’s third pitcher, Owen Zimmerman drew a walk to load the bases and Caden Brown was hit by a 1-2 pitch to force in what proved the winning run.

The Panthers (17-15) coaxed a pair of walks to start the seventh, but Collins set down the next three hitters for the win.

“I’m just unbelievably proud of our guys,” AJ Risedorph said following the final game of his seven-year NorthWood head coaching run. “I mean, they battled a Division I pro prospect (in Thomas), got him out of the game, did everything they could defensively, offensively, and what Connor (Reed) was able to give us in that start (five innings, three runs allowed), it was unbelievable.”

Risedorph is relinquishing the head coaching post in conjunction with recently being named athletic director. His first Panther team and his last each won sectional titles.

“I’ve been fortunate to coach some amazing young men,” Risedorph said. “I’ve been fortunate to have an unbelievable staff over these years, people who have made me better.”

NorthWood looked much of the day like it might extend its coach’s tenure.

The Panthers went up 1-0 in the second on sophomore Ryder Ransberger’s RBI double and 2-0 in the fourth on a no-out, bases-loaded comebacker by Ransberger. Thomas opted to fire home after bobbling, then securing the difficult chance, but the speedy Reed beat the slightly wide throw.

The Saints, not too accustomed to being down when Thomas pitches, nonetheless erased deficits twice.

“That was a really hard-fought game with neither team ever really flinching,” Dwenger coach Jason Garrett said. “I have so much respect for coach Risedorph and his guys over there with what I saw today.”

Thomas, an Indiana University commit, entered the day with a 7-1 record, 0.45 earned run average, 74 strikeouts against 16 walks in 31.1 innings and just 12 hits allowed all spring.

NorthWood, however, touched the senior lefty for four runs, all earned, and five hits in 5.2 innings, a key being the seven walks they induced against seven strikeouts.

“He didn’t have his best stuff today, but then again, NorthWood really made him work, made it tough for him,” Garrett said, “but we found a way to grind it out.”

Collins got a strikeout against the first batter he faced to close the sixth, but juniors Nate Dutkowski and Reed drew walks to start the seventh.

The Panthers then opted not to bunt with hot-swinging senior Beau Patterson up. He had singled, walked and doubled in his other three plate appearances, but Collins fanned him before also retiring the next two hitters to end the game.

“Outs are so precious,” Risedorph said of whether he considered the sac route. “You’re always just one pitch away … that one (pitch) that squirts away and now you’re in scoring position anyway. It’s just kind of one of those things you take a risk on.”

Surging Dwenger won its ninth straight game and 13th in its last 14 outings to capture its third regional crown, the others coming in 1991 and 2014. The Saints face New Prairie or Hanover Central next Saturday in a semistate semifinal.

------------

3A NORTHWOOD REGIONAL

FW DWENGER 5, NORTHWOOD 4

NorthWood;010;102;0;—;4;5;0

Dwenger;000;032;x;—;5;7;0

Connor Reed, Nate Dutkowski (6; L, 0-2), Mason Bogan (6); Brayton Thomas, Lucas Collins (6; W, 6-1).

NorthWood: Hits — Beau Patterson 2. 2B — Patterson, Ryder Ransberger. RBI — Bogan 2, Ransberger 2.

Dwenger: 2B — Aslan Nolan, Eddie Miller. RBI — Nolan 3. Runs — Michael Maddy 2.

Records: Dwenger 24-8, NorthWood 17-15.