DWCS 65 winner Victor Hugo ready for top-ranked bantamweight for UFC debut

LAS VEGAS – Victor Hugo is not looking to waste any time after earning a UFC contract at Dana White’s Contender Series 65.

Hugo (24-4) submitted Eduardo Torres Caut (17-2) with a second-round kneebar on Tuesday at the UFC Apex, impressing company CEO to the point of offering him a deal with the organization.

After punching his ticket to the UFC, the Brazilian veteran wants to tackle the upper echelon of the stacked bantamweight division right off the bat.

“If it was for me, my next fight would be against a top 10, top five,” Hugo told MMA Junkie and other reportrs through an interpreter at the DWCS 65 post-fight press conference. “I don’t give a damn. I’m ready.”

Hugo’s confidence comes from his experience. The 30-year-old already has 28 professional fights under his belt, and his emotional reaction after his finish was a culmination of years of hard work. It’s been a long road, but now he finally has his opportunity on the big stage.

“I went through nine, 10, 11 – dude I even lost count of how many people I had to beat up to actually get here,” Hugo said. “So, if I needed to beat someone else up tonight to get this contract, I would have done that. That’s what I meant. I’ve gone through a bunch of people. If one more, I’ll do it.”

