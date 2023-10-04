DWCS 65 video: Victor Hugo cranks on nasty kneebar for second-round submission win

Victor Hugo is no stranger to winning by submission, but his latest limb manipulation may be his ticket to the UFC.

In the second round of Dana White’s Contender Series 65 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Hugo (24-4) snatched up Eduardo Torres Caut’s right leg and immediately put the limb in danger. After securing the kneebar position, all Hugo needed to do was crank on it. When he did, the tap quickly came to prevent serious damage that could have soon followed.

Check out video of the finish below (via X):

“For all of you that don’t know, this is actually my specialty,” Hugo said through an interpreter during his post-fight interview. “I’ve had four finishes just like that. We’re going to fight like this. For everybody in the UFC, it’s going to be on the ground. I’m going to finish everybody down there.”

A moment later, Hugo made his plea for a UFC contract in English.

“I try a lot of times to get in the UFC,” Hugo said. “I went to TUF once, twice – I need that contract. Eleven years, so far away from my family. I deserve that.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie