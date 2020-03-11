Dwayne Wade frustrated about son’s playing time during high school title game

If you grew up playing sports, you probably remember some cringe-inducing moments when parents got frustrated with the coaches and vice versa. It was probably awkward to watch as young athlete. Now imagine your dad is Dwayne Wade and all this is happening on a national stage.

Chicagoland native and NBA legend Dwayne Wade said he wouldn't be attending his son, Zaire Wade's, high school basketball title game on Tuesday's edition of "Inside the NBA."

Dwyane Wade says on @NBAonTNT that he will not attend Sierra Canyon's CIF State title game. Zaire Wade did not play in the team's regional final win over Etiwanda Tuesday night. Clearly Wade has an issue with coach Andre Chevalier and makes it clear here.pic.twitter.com/F8jRsZeBGG — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) March 11, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Zaire Wade is a senior at Sierra Canyon High School alongside LeBron James' son, Bronny, and five-star seventh ranked prospect Ziaire Williams. It's a difficult high school team to earn playing time on, with multiple highly ranked prospects playing for the Trailblazers.

Zaire Wade is a three-star prospect in the 2020 class who currently has offers from DePaul, Nebraska, Rhode Island and Toledo, according to ESPN. At 6-foot-2, Zaire Wade plays at wing and averages 4.3 points per game. He had been injured earlier this season, certainly not helping increase his minutes. Dwayne Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have attended several Sierra Canyon games to support Zaire this season.

Hopefully Dwayne Wade will be able to have a moment to cool off and continue to support his son's team, even when disagreements with the coach arise.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Bulls easily on your device.

Dwayne Wade frustrated about sons playing time during high school title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago