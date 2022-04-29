Dwayne Stukes downplays possibility of Broncos drafting punter Matt Araiza

The first round of the NFL draft concluded Thursday night with the Denver Broncos not making a selection, but, entering the final two days of the draft, the team is loaded with nine picks, so the team, now with Russell Wilson at QB, can truly make luxury picks such as targeting a punter like Matt Araiza.

While a punter can have a major impact in a football game, the modern game is a passing league. So, obviously, scoring points, not playing field position, is the objective. A better goal pertaining to punters is to not have to use them. Newly-hired special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes, speaking to the media about Araiza and his big leg, eluded to punting on the prospect.

“I’ve watched him just like everybody else. Our system is a little bit different,” Stuke said Wednesday. “In our system, we’re not just looking for a guy to bang the ball 50 yards, 60 yards deep. That’s not what we’re doing. When you punt the ball or kick the ball in the middle of the field, you give your opponent more ability to score, whether it’s a kickoff return or a punt return.

“We have certain rules in our system where we would prefer to place the ball somewhere different. Again, that will show on film once we get to the preseason. I don’t want to give away all of our secrets, but yes, to answer your question. I watched him. We have specialists here who can do the same thing though.”



Denver has two punters on the roster: Sam Martin and Corliss Waitman.

Time will be our judge on if the Broncos select Araiza, which would likely occur on Day 3. The team’s first pick is No. 64 overall, while the team totals three picks on Day 2 of the draft on Friday.

