Dwayne Stephens' 'overdue' journey from nailing bike rims on trees to D-I coach at WMU

KALAMAZOO — With the Western Michigan pep band flanking him to the right, his recently introduced players sitting just off the stage to his left and his former mentor, assistants and family directly in front of him, Dwayne "DJ" Stephens paused to wipe the tears from his face.

Not once, or twice, but more than half a dozen times through the hour-long introductory news conference Wednesday at Read Fieldhouse.

That's when it became official — the Ferndale native and long time Michigan State basketball assistant is the 15th coach in Western Michigan men's basketball history.

It has been an emotional journey for the 50-year-old, who has been an assistant coach on six Final Four teams over the past two decades — five with Michigan State and one with Marquette (in 2002, Dwyane Wade's senior season).

"We're going big places," Stephens said. "And I can't wait to get started."

He soon corrected himself, saying it has already begun. There have already been calls to community leaders, players and future recruits. Stephens says he plans to have some sort of practice Thursday and will be on the recruiting trail full-go this weekend.

It's a hit-the-ground-running situation and one Stephens is not only embracing, but welcoming. That mentality is just one of a number of reasons WMU athletic director Dan Bartholomae says he quickly identified Stephens as his top candidate.

From left: Western Michigan athletic director Dan Bartholomae, new head coach Dwayne Stephens and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo pose at Stephens' introductory news conference Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Kalamazoo.

"As we began this process, we identified several traits that we wanted in our next head coach," Bartholomae said. "Among those most important were a combination of authenticity and energy ... a blue-collar, grinders mentality that matched the work ethic required to raise this program to the levels we know it can meet and a demonstrated track record of championship-level success."

Check, check and check.

"We met DJ on that first day and I will tell you when we walked out of the room we had our clear-cut No. 1," Bartholomae added. "In fact, it wasn't even close."

The administration waited through the weekend of the Final Four, sitting down with a few head coaches as well — some who'd been in the NCAA tournament — but after those, Bartholomae had a message to his staff:

"Get DJ back in this room. ... This is the perfect fit for Bronco basketball."

And now, after years working under coaches such as Greg Kampe, Tom Crean and for the past two decades, Tom Izzo, Stephens will have his own program. His own message. His own chapter.

It's fitting, he said, that this happened the same week Cornell Mann — his cousin, lifelong friend and someone who was raised as his brother — get his first head coaching job, too, at Grand Valley State University.

That introductory press conference is Thursday.

It was a day of reflection for Stephens. One that went far beyond the days Jud Heathcote and Tom Izzo recruited him to play at Michigan State from 1989-93.

Before his days as a standout at Ferndale High, Stephens grew up in Detroit, where there wasn't always hoops available to play on outside, he said. When they could find them, he recalls a few thunderous dunks from those in the neighborhood that soon rendered them unusable.

So what did he do when he wanted to play?

"We would take a bike rim, knock the spokes out and we would nail the bike rim to a tree," he recalled. "That's how we started to play basketball. Then we'd put some plywood up, for a backboard.

"If they ripped that down, we would just go play dribble tag in front of the house."

Dwayne Stephens, a longtime Michigan State assistant, is introduced as Western Michigan's men's basketball coach April 6, 2022 at Read Fieldhouse in Kalamazoo.

Blue-collar from day one. That's Stephens.

He's also a family man — another part of the emotional roller coaster for Stephens on Wednesday. Through more tears, Stephens informed those who may not have known: His father died two years ago from Covid-19.

It was his father's dream to see him become a Division I head coach, something Stephens said, "he really wishes he had been here to see."

But family can extend to those with whom you spend most of your time.

That brings us back to Izzo, assistant Mike Garland, who Stephens says is "like a dad" to him, and the other dozen or so Michigan State staffers in attendance.

This hire reverberated in East Lansing, in the best of ways.

"I got up this morning, we knew we were coming over here and the first thing I thought about was how good I really felt for him," Garland said. "The excitement was actually as though I was getting this job.

Dwayne Stephens is introduced as Western Michigan's men's basketball coach April 6, 2022 in Kalamazoo.

"It's long-overdue. It's more than a coworker. It's just fantastic, and he's very deserving of a great job like the one here at Western Michigan."

Izzo said he was proud as well. Rather than focus on the loss to his own team that this will be, he reflected on what parts of his program he hopes and expects Stephens to bring to Kalamazoo.

"The biggest one, I think: Win," Izzo said. "Whether he does it with his defense or his offense, whether he plays man or zone — he's been with Kampe a bit at Oakland, he's been with Tom Crean at Marquette and he's been with me the majority of the time.

"I think (that's) the common denominator wherever he's been, he's been a part of five Final Fours at our place and a part of numerous Big Ten championships — my hope for him is, he's been his own man. I took a lot of things from Jud (Heathcote) but I tried to be my own man, I want DJ to be his own man, but I want him to keep the tradition that we've done and that's sustained winning."

Sustained winning doesn't just happen. It comes through sweat equity and unrelenting determination. That's something Stephens promised to Bronco Nation on Thursday

"Nobody is going to outwork us, nobody," he said. "Late hours, early mornings. Trips all over the country. We will find Western Michigan some of the best players you've ever seen. I'm a relentless recruiter. ... I'm going to get after it, and we will find people who will give Bronco Nation what it deserves."

Tears weren't the only emotional outburst at Wednesday's introduction. There were many laughs — the loudest of which came when Stephens expressed the main way his program would be different from his mentor's at MSU: "We will play a zone," he joked.

He talked about his desire to connect with the Kalamazoo community and his promise to be a fixture at athletic competitions all over campus. That has already started in some respects, he said, as he spent time last month watching Western Michigan, a 1-seed, play in the NCAA hockey tournament.

As for his philosophy of bringing in top-tier talent, he plans to continue to aggressively recruit, while recognizing a need to be adept at navigating the transfer portal. He says that will be a supplemental tool, but his focus will stay with long-term relationships starting with high school athletes.

Dwayne Stephens' family watches as he is introduced as Western Michigan's men's head basketball coach April 6, 2022 in Kalamazoo.

Emotions varied on his players' faces as they watched their new leader speak. Many were stoic, but a few appeared optimistic. It was a tough year for Western's program — an 8-23 campaign, with a last place finish in MAC play (4-16) that didn't feature packed stands in Kalamazoo.

Stephens vowed to re-engage the community, too. He said he took this job because he knows he can be successful. Then, he doubled down, saying that's all he's ever known.

"Bronco Nation, what are you getting in DJ Stephens?," he rhetorically asked the crowd. "A winner. Everywhere I've been, I've won. Oakland. Marquette. Michigan State.

"And now we will win at Western Michigan."

