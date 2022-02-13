Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wows with Super Bowl 56 opening
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson knows how to grab the moment.
The former sports entertainer, actor, and business mogul received the honor of doing the opening for Super Bowl 56 Sunday and he absolutely was on point before the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams got to “rasslin'”
Classic “The Rock.”
