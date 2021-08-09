Dwayne Johnson Weighs In on Bathing Discourse by Revealing How Many Showers He Takes a Day

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Rocks take showers, too.

As celebrities continue to come to admit how infrequently they bathe, Dwayne Johnson wants to make one thing clear: He’s a three-showers-a-day kind of guy.

Taking to Twitter and responding to a fan who hoped The Rock wasn’t one of the “stinky ones,” Dwayne decided to share his bathing schedule with the world.

Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb.

Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’.

Shower (warm) after my workout before work.

Shower (hot) after I get home from work.

Johnson then responded to another user who asked if his showering habits were “weirder than not showering,” sharing that there was “nothing weird about this, my friend.”

Nothing weird about this, my friend.

I workout twice a day and then I go to work for 12+ hours.

I shower 3xs.

The Rock, of course, has different bathing tactics than a few other celebs. Just this past month, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on Armchair Expert, revealing how often they bathe themselves, as well as their children.

“Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” Kutcher said.

Jake Gyllenhaal caught up with Vanity Fair recently, too, and suggested bathing isn’t always “necessary,” adding that there’s a “whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

