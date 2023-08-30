Dwayne Johnson shouts out Saints punter Lou Hedley after making the team

Lou Hedley was a surprise entry on the New Orleans Saints’ initial 53-man roster, having won the punting job from a younger incumbent in Blake Gillikin. The 30-year-old rookie has one of the best stories in the NFL this year, and he already has a robust fanbase.

And a couple of celebrities are in that number, including Dwayne Johnson. Hedley’s accomplishment earned words of support from “The Rock” himself. Hedley first got on Johnson’s radar after picking the entertainer’s jersey number when he arrived at Miami, their shared alma mater. That’s an impressive fan to have in his corner. Hopefully it helps him find more success after turning pro.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire