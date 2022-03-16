Dwayne Johnson pays tribute to WWE ‘legend’ Scott Hall

Dwayne Johnson has paid tribute to WWE legend Scott Hall after he died on the 14 March having suffered three heart attacks.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Johnson, who previously wrestled as The Rock, fondly remembered Hall, who was better known by his persona Razor Ramon.

Johnson wrote: “Pro wrestling just lost a legend in Scott Hall. Scott came from an era of pro wrestling where wrestlers were the biggest and toughest men on the planet.

“Scott was a big man who was athletically gifted,” he continued. “Tough as hell. And inside that ring he was an extraordinarily talented and intense athlete.”

Johnson appeared in WWE full time between 1996 and 2002 before moving onto acting.

He also reminisced about a time the pair wrestled each other, which was one of Hall’s last appearances with the company. “Before my match here with Scott, I made sure to tell him how much his in ring work influenced me,” he wrote.

“When I was a rookie in wrestling, I would study Scott’s matches. His style, intensity, crispness and his excellent in ring IQ and psychology.”

Johnson, who has gone on to star in films such as Red Notice and Jungle Cruise, said Hall thought “that was so cool and we went out there that night and lit it the f*** up inside that ring”.

He concluded by saying: “It was an honour.”

Hall died on 14 March after suffering three heart attacks as a result of complications caused by hip surgery.

After wrestling under the moniker Razor Ramon during the 1990s, he then began using his real name upon moving to rival company World Championship Wrestling in 1996.

A number of other notable figures from the wrestling world also paid tribute to Hall including Hulk Hogan and Magic Mike star Kevin Nash.

Scott Hall, pulling for you my friend.

Stay strong!

We need the “bad guy” back in the game 💪🏾🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 13, 2022

Nash wrote on Twitter: “I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present.”