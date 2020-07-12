For what should be considered an incredible upset, Dwayne Haskins didn't have a new offseason workout partner over the weekend. Instead, he reconnected with a Hall of Famer he's already crossed paths with this summer.

Haskins was pictured with former 49ers, Eagles and Cowboys great Terrell Owens Sunday, seemingly working on Haskins' progression as an NFL quarterback.

Haskins and Owens worked out together in late June, where Owens could be found running routes and catching passes from Washington's franchise quarterback.

Owens certainly isn't the worst workout partner to have if you're Haskins. The five-time All-Pro receiver collected over 1,000 receptions in his NFL career, totaling 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. Owens is widely considered one of the greatest of all time at his position and an elite yards-after-catch weapon in west-coast offenses such as San Francisco and Philadelphia.

RELATED: GANDY-GOLDEN SNAGS ONE-HANDED CATCH ON THROW FROM HASKINS

It's impossible to know exactly what they worked on, but perhaps Owens would have some pointers for where to deliver the ball to a receiver breaking out of his route so he has the best chance to rip off a huge gainer.

That, and possibly, how to deal with receivers who might follow you up and down the sideline asking why you aren't throwing them the ball.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

Stay connected with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE TEAM NEWS:

Dwayne Haskins works out with Terrell Owens once again originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington