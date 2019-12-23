Dwayne Haskins won’t play this week, ending his rookie season

Washington has ruled out quarterback Dwayne Haskins for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, coach Bill Callahan told reporters.

That means Haskins’ rookie season has ended.

The 15th overall choice went 2-5 as a starter. He completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,365 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Case Keenum will start against the Cowboys, who need a win and an Eagles loss to the Giants to win the NFC East.

Haskins sprained his ankle on a sack in the third quarter against the Giants, playing 35 of 70 snaps. He tried to talk his way back onto the field, but doctors overruled.

So it comes as no surprise that Washington will sit Haskins in Week 17.