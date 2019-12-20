In Week 15 against the Eagles, Dwayne Haskins played the best football of his young career for the Redskins. On Friday, he was recognized as the NFL's Rookie of the Week for his efforts.

The rookie quarterback out of Ohio State completed 19-of-28 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He and Terry McLaurin tortured the Eagles secondary, connecting five times for 130 yards and a score.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Redskins didn't get the result they wanted thanks to a Carson Wentz touchdown pass with less than a minute to go and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown on the final play of the game, but it helped their draft position and their most likely their quarterback's confidence.

Haskins beat out Miles Sanders (Eagles), Tony Pollard (Cowboys), AJ Browns (Titans) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (Buccaneers).

It's been an up-and-down start to Haskins' career since taking over as the starting quarterback in Week 11. He's shown flashes of brilliance and at the same time shown why there were doubts about his ability to develop into a franchise quarterback.

But as Haskins' final game as a rookie approaches this Sunday against Daniel Jones and the Giants, the Redskins have to feel great that he's trending up.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Story continues

Dwayne Haskins wins NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 15 vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington