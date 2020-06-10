Dwayne Haskins unsure if he will kneel during anthem, but will support teammates' decision to do so

Recently, Redskins running back Adrian Peterson stated that he and others would "without a doubt" take a knee during the national anthem to protest the racial injustice and police brutality in America. Whether or not quarterback Dwayne Haskins is among that group is something the second-year passer is still deciding.

During a Zoom call with the media on Wednesday, Haskins, who attended protests in Washington DC on Saturday, explained that he has not yet made up his mind on whether or not he will kneel for the anthem during the 2020 NFL season. However, no matter his choice, the quarterback will support whatever his teammates decide to do.

"I haven't made a decision yet on what I want to do as far as that," Haskins said. "But, I support all my teammates and the decisions they make. I think what [Adrian Peterson] is doing is for a good cause, so I support it."

Haskins' sentiment echoes that of head coach Ron Rivera, who also said on Wednesday that he will support the players' choice to express themselves with a peaceful protest if they choose to do so.

Players kneeling for the anthem is something that is expected to be seen across the league this coming season due to the civil unrest in the country and the NFL's shift in ideology on the issue. After some of the biggest names in football called for the league to condemn racism and support the Black Lives Matter movement and their peaceful protests, commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement saying he will encourage the players to express themselves.

