Dwayne Haskins tossed his first TD in a Redskins uniform and it was a thing of beauty

After an up and down Week 1 debut in the preseason, Dwayne Haskins wasted no time making the most of his opportunity the second time around.

On his first taste of action against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, the rookie quarterback went 2-3 for 59 yards. Within that, he delivered the first touchdown of his Washington career, and boy, it was a nice one.

Haskins stayed in the pocket and delivered a strike to Robert Davis all while being taken to the ground. The result: a 55-yard trip to the end zone.

Dwayne Haskins' first TD pass of the preseason is a BEAUTY 🎯🎯🎯#CINvsWAS pic.twitter.com/vRlB69sP8o — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2019

The first-round pick's poise under pressure and beautiful arm strength are exactly why Washington took a waiver on him to be their quarterback of the future. While there will still be a learning curve as he gets more NFL action under his belt, and slip-ups will be inevitable, Thursday's positive moment is another shining example of how there's no reason to overreact to Haskins' body of work this early on.

In addition to the QB making a big play, wide receiver Robert Davis makes it two touchdowns in two weeks. Continuing to fight for a final spot on the roster, he's doing all the right things so far.

