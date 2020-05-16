Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins plans to head into his second season in better shape.

Haskins has been posting pictures from his offseason workouts, and he appears to be in better shape than he was as a rookie. Haskins tweeted that he weighs 220 pounds, down from 231 at last year’s Scouting Combine, and that his body fat dropped by 7 percent.

Although Haskins has never been much of a runner, either at Ohio State or in his rookie year, losing weight may make him more mobile in the pocket and help him pick up yardage with his feet.

More importantly, Haskins is showing a commitment to his craft that is a requirement of great quarterbacks. At a time when NFL facilities are shuttered, Haskins is putting in the work on his own. New Washington coach Ron Rivera has to like that.

Dwayne Haskins slimming down this offseason originally appeared on Pro Football Talk