Dwayne Haskins says he's 'blessed' to call Alex Smith a teammate

Monday marked the one-year anniversary of Redskins quarterback Alex Smith's gruesome leg injury. He broke the tibia and fibula bones in his leg Week 11 last season in a game against the Houston Texans, and after significant infections and more than a dozen surgeries, Smith finally appears on the road to recovery.

Elizabeth Smith, Alex's wife, posted an uplifting video to Instagram documenting the quarterback's rehab to this point. Remarkably, he's running and working out again despite some reports this time last year that he might lose functionality in that leg forever.

Tuesday morning Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins posted to Twitter reacting to Smith's video, "This man, is one of the best people I ever been around. Blessed to be able to call him a teammate."

In the immediate months after the injury, Smith was not around the team much. He was in the hospital for a significant amount of time and then worked on his rehab. But he's been a near constant presence at Redskin Park since the summer. Smith was in Richmond for training camp, and he's been traveling with the team for road games.

The rookie was not around last fall when the injury occurred, and since Haskins joined the team in late April, Smith has been there.

Smith is a part of this Redskins team, and clearly Haskins views that as a resource.

That's a good tone for the rookie and the veteran to strike because on some level, the two could eventually be competing for the starting quarterback job. Smith is guaranteed more than $20 million for the 2020 season, and at this point, it seems unlikely the Redskins would release him. Perhaps an injury settlement could arrive and Smith takes a different role in the organization, but that's speculation at this point. It's also possible that Haskins puts together a string of impressive play down the stretch of the 2019 season and takes a firm hold as Redskins QB1 for 2020.

There's also one other wrinkle for 2020 that could emerge at quarterback. With a 1-9 record, the Redskins are currently in line for the 2nd overall pick. Should LSU quarterback Joe Burrow fall to 2, or should the Redskins finish the season with the No. 1 overall pick, things could get very interesting.

For now, Redskins fans should be happy to see the relationship between an accomplished veteran like Smith and a first-round pick like Haskins. The two have much in common, being Heisman finalists and playing for Urban Meyer in college. The first overall pick in 2005, Smith knows what it takes to make it in the NFL, and that knowledge could certainly hold some value for Haskins.

