Dwayne Haskins says he'll deliver for Redskins: 'It's never a question'

Say what you want about Dwayne Haskins, but ahead of a "make or break" season for the second-year quarterback out of Ohio State, he's seemingly done all he can off the playing field to become the franchise cornerstone the Redskins need.

Over the course of the offseason, Haskins has lost 11 pounds, cut his body fat by 6% and thrown his fair share of darts to his receivers during workouts.

There's not much more you can ask of Haskins other than translating his work off the field to serious production on it. After putting in the work, the 23-year-old is confident he'll be able to do just that.

"I won't necessarily say it's just about football, it's with everything in life," Haskins said in a story by ESPN's John Keim. "I'm going to deliver, it's never a question about that."

Haskins has impressed just about everyone around him since an up-and-down rookie season came to an end. Ron Rivera was impressed enough to give him a shot this year and pass on Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft, his teammates are excited to see what he can do and his trainers are impressed with his diligence throughout the offseason process.

"We talked a good bit in February," quarterback trainer Quincy Avery said. "A lot of guys aren't as honest with themselves and aren't as critical of themselves as he was in that conversation. I was happy about that. I thought, 'He's ready to roll.'"

As improved as the Redskins are, especially on the defensive side of the ball, the team will likely go as far as their quarterback can take them. In a quarterback-driven league, it's rare to have a team succeed in the postseason without a franchise-level guy.

Haskins has put in the time to become such a player, and now we wait to see if it translates to the field.

