Dwayne Haskins' reported stat bragging after loss furthers maturity concerns

Here we are. The first weekend of the Kyle Allen era in Washington is coming.

After Dwayne Haskins was banished to third on the quarterback depth chart earlier this week, the conversation rages on, unsurprisingly, about whether or not he was given enough time as the starter.

We also are starting to hear more and more details trickling out of Ashburn about why Ron Rivera made this decision after just four weeks.

This is how it goes. We should all be used to it by now.

From the minute Haskins was drafted, there have been questions about his maturity and work ethic, and despite his obvious physical talents, many, including myself, have always worried those questions would get in the way of his growth.

According to 106.7 The Fan's Grant Paulsen, Haskins was heard by teammates bragging about his numbers after Washington's 31-17 loss to the Ravens this past Sunday -- and they weren't happy.

"One thing I heard from multiple people was that the final straw for Dwayne Haskins, okay — take this for what it's worth — was that a lot of people with the team, including some players, but also some coaches, did not like how he was acting after this past weekend's loss to Baltimore," Paulsen said Friday on 106.7 The Fan.

"And what I was told was that he was... and we saw this on the field a little bit," Paulsen continued. "I know some people were bothered. I was not for the record, because this just happens. But like he was super playful. He was having a good time with Robert Griffin and hopping around, and they had just lost the game.

"And this happens, to me, all the time. Like you see this a lot, so I took nothing out of it. But I know some people were like, 'Why is he so happy? They just lost to the Ravens.' Well, apparently in the locker room, he's heard by players talking about his stat line and that he threw for 300 yards."

"And the idea that I was told was there was some friction based on how he was acting after the game," Paulsen said. "Like you just got worked by Baltimore, your coach is sitting on the bench basically battling cancer during the game, your defense is trying to hold its own but getting shoved around by the Ravens, and he was I guess even overheard talking about 300 yards and his stats and things, and that really bothered some people with the team."

"So before I get into the next thing, I want to pass that along," Paulsen said. "That's something I heard as having been an issue for this coaching staff, in addition to the tweet his agent sent. Like that this weekend was a real problem for him, even though he did complete 70 percent of his passes for 300 yards."

Let's look at that one part again: "he was super playful. He was having a good time with Robert Griffin and hopping around, and they had just lost the game."

In a vacuum that might not be a huge deal right?

Well, remember the whole selfie thing last year? Or what about when he was being ignored by his entire offensive line on the sidelines? Or the constant tweeting about what people were saying about him?

Remember how he was supposed to be learning from his mistakes? Remember how in the grand scheme of things it wasn't a big deal but he's the starting quarterback and he has to think about the optics?

It's becoming more and more evident that nothing has changed.

Haskins has a ton of talent, but he cares so much about what people say about him and what his workout looks like on Instagram that even if it's not a distraction, it can become one simply because of the optics and how teammates will perceive it.

I've always said Haskins cares about his own press too much. He rides the highs and the lows with such a dramatic passion that it gets in the way of the bigger picture for him. It hinders his growth.

He's supposed to be one of the leaders of this team. I don't care how young he is, when you're a starting quarterback in the NFL you're held to a different standard, period.

Youth doesn't always dictate maturity anyway. Look at Lamar Jackson. Look how much better he's gotten since coming into the league. He had just as many if not more critics when he was drafted, but he put his head down, ignored it all, and became an MVP.

