Dwayne Haskins reflects on tough loss; vows to learn from mistakes

Zachary Neel

It has admittedly been a tough 24-48 hours for Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who is coming off of one of the worst performances of his NFL career in a loss to the Cleveland Browns, which as left many fans calling for him to be benched after three interceptions on Sunday.

For Haskins though, this is yet another learning experience, and something to build off of in his NFL career. With just 10 starts under his belt, Haskins remains closer to a rookie QB than an established leader, but the outside world doesn’t view things that way. From here on out, he needs to be better, with a lot less room for error.

Haskins admitted as much on Wednesday when talking to media members in Washington. Here are the best quotes from that session.







 