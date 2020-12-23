Dwayne Haskins practicing with Washington on Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Just one day after the Washington Football Team noted it was aware of photos featuring quarterback Dwayne Haskins partying mask-less, a violation of NFL COVID-19 protocols, the second-year passer was out at practice on Wednesday.

Per NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay, Haskins was allowed at practice due to a deal that the team worked out with the NFL. More clarity will be given when Ron Rivera addresses the media after the session. Haskins can only be in team meetings through Zoom.

Finlay also shared that Haskins was wearing a covering on his face mask during practice, something that has not be seen in prior weeks.

The quarterback's presence on the field is important given the team's situation at the position for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Alex Smith continues to deal with a calf injury, and the veteran was spotted on a side field, similar to what he was able to do last week when he ended up not playing.

@JPFinlayNBCS/Twitter

Even with that, reports state that there is a "real chance" Smith could be ready to go for a potential division-clinching game in Week 16.

Following the news surrounding Haskins, it was reported that Washington has no plans at this time to release him.