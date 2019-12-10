Dwayne Haskins playing through pain Sunday gave Redskins fans flashbacks to RGIII

During their Week 14 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Redskins rookie and potential franchise quarterback played much of the game through a considerable leg injury.

Stop me if you've heard this before.

In the second quarter of Sunday's loss, Dwayne Haskins sprained his ankle after being rolled up on by Packers pass rusher Preston Smith. Haskins has a noticeable limp for the rest of the game, was quite immobile in the pocket, and his throwing mechanics were clearly affected by the injury.

When asked postgame about the injury, both Haskins and interim head coach Bill Callahan insisted that there was never any consideration of removing the rookie signal-caller from the game, as long as he was medically cleared.

This sparked plenty of debate. There was the crowd that believes Haskins did the right thing by playing through pain, something that's inevitable in the violent game of football.

But there's also a large contingent of people that think it was absolute malpractice by not removing the expected future of the franchise from a game that was practically meaningless in terms of the final standings, risking further injury or another, more serious injury by continuing to play.

What they really mean is people who think the latter had flashbacks to 2012 with Robert Griffin III. Griffin led Washington to a 10-6 record in 2012, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year award honors. But that year's No. 2 overall pick injured his right knee against the Ravens late in the season and continued to play through serious pain in a hefty knee brace down the stretch.

The direction fo the franchise completely shifted during the Redskins wild card playoff loss to the Seahawks, where Griffin tore his ACL and MCL in his right knee. Now the Ravens backup QB, Griffin has yet to experience the same success he had in the NFL prior to his major injury.

On the Redskins Talk Podcast following Sunday's loss, JP Finlay, Mitch Tischler, and Pete Hailey discussed whether Callahan made the right move by leaving Haskins in the game.

Finlay and Hailey believe that Haskins probably should have been pulled.

"I was shocked we didn't see Case [Keenum] in the second half," Hailey said. "A sprained ankle on its own isn't that bad. But when it's a sprained ankle on your prized rookie quarterback, and he tells us afterward that it was affected his ability to escape and get away, that sprained ankle could have led to a much more serious injury."

"I think everyone felt for a period of time that it was irresponsible to have Haskins on the field," Finlay said. "He was taking shots, looked incredibly immobile. Early on in the third quarter when the kid can barely move, you got to take him off the field.

"You couldn't help but have RGIII on your mind," Finlay said.

Tischler thinks Callahan made the right call by leaving Haskins in the game.

"I don't know, I never had the feeling that it was irresponsible," he said. "I remember the RGIII days, and I remember feeling like it was irresponsible."

To listen to the full Redskins Talk podcast, click here.

