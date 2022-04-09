Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State standout and NFL first-round pick, dead at 24

Dwayne Haskins spent the 2021 NFL season with the Steelers. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State star and NFL first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins died Saturday. He was 24.

Haskins was reportedly struck by a car Saturday morning. He was in South Florida training with Pittsburgh Steelers players for the 2022 NFL season.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Haskins' death, calling Haskins "one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community."

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

Washington co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder also released a statement, calling Haskins a "young man with a tremendous amount of potential."

Ohio State also confirmed the news, sending prayers to those who knew Haskins.

The Dept. of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins. We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives. https://t.co/4aEdQ9nQdj — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) April 9, 2022

Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye. pic.twitter.com/yxwaIewN9V — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 9, 2022

He loved his family, he loved his teammates, he loved the game and he will be greatly missed. Prayers to the family of Dwayne Haskins.❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoN7nBHga1 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 9, 2022

After an exceptional year at Ohio State in 2018, which saw Haskins throw 50 touchdowns, Haskins was selected with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft by Washington. Haskins spent two seasons with the team, throwing 12 touchdowns against 14 interceptions in 13 starts.

Washington released Haskins in 2020 shortly after he was fined $40,000 for being photographed partying without a mask. That was a violation of the league's COVID-19 protocol. Haskins was stripped of his captaincy as a result of the incident. It was the second time in 2020 he was fined for a COVID-19 protocol violation.

Haskins started the following week, but was benched for Taylor Heinicke. Washington released Haskins after that game.

Haskins signed on with the Steelers that offseason. He made the team, and served as its No. 3 quarterback for the 2021 NFL season. Haskins did not appear in any games with the Steelers last season.

Haskins remained on the Steelers' roster following the 2021 season. Haskins was expected to compete for a role with the team in 2022 after it signed Mitchell Trubisky to replace Ben Roethlisberger in March.