Dwayne Haskins Admits He's 'Immature' After He's Caught Maskless At Strip Club

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins apologized Tuesday after images of him partying maskless at a strip club Sunday emerged on social media, ESPN reported.

Haskins said in a tweet that he spoke with coach Ron Rivera and “took full responsibility for putting the team at risk.”

“It was irresponsible and immature and I accept responsibility for my action,” Haskins wrote. He also apologized to teammates for “creating a distraction during our playoff push.” His Twitter account is now private.

The team said it would deal with the issue “internally,” ESPN added.

The Sunday night revelry of Haskins, who started in his team’s loss earlier in the day to the Seattle Seahawks, amounted to “High Risk COVID-19 Conduct,” The Washington Post noted. He could be fined up to one week’s salary or suspended for four games, according to the NFL’s coronavirus protocols.

The images also showed the player with his face uncovered at a seafood restaurant ― in addition to a “nightclub or party bus,” the Post wrote.

Some of the photos of Haskins that circulated yesterday, including the tweet from @DCBarno, who appeared to notice it first pic.twitter.com/Kl3TZ2sVzD — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2020

Earlier this season, Haskins was fined nearly $5,000 for violating coronavirus protocols.

Washington could clinch the NFC East title and a playoff berth on Sunday if it beats the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants lose to or tie with the Baltimore Ravens, Radio.com noted. Previous Washington starting quarterback Alex Smith may return from a calf muscle strain.

Dwayne Haskins quarterbacked Washington to a loss against visiting Seattle hours before his club misadventure. (Photo: Tim Nwachukwu via Getty Images)

Last year, Haskins made headlines by taking selfies with fans while he was supposed to be on the field at quarterback in the final play of a game.

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Story continues

As COVID-19 cases rise, it’s more important than ever to remain connected and informed. Join the HuffPost community today. (It’s free!)

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.