Dwayne Haskins: I’m going to deliver

After losing 17 pounds over the past year, down to 218, Dwayne Haskins said he feels “more dynamic.”

No one is questioning the Washington quarterback’s commitment now.

“I won’t necessarily say it’s about football; it’s with everything in life: I just wanted to be a man about my business and that’s on and off the field,” Haskins said Wednesday, via Peter Hailey of NBCSportsWashington.com. “Now that I’ve turned 23, still being young, still growing, I just wanted to — whatever there were, questions about immaturity or lack of whatever it was — I was going to change that.”

Washington appears to be getting a more mature Dwayne Haskins this season. At least that’s the view of Ron Rivera, who has appreciated Haskins accepting the new coach’s challenge to improve as a leader.

Haskins, 23, has no doubt about his future.

“I’m going to deliver,” Haskins said. “It’s never a question of that.”

