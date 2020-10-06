Dwayne Haskins looking to build on performance vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins did not have a performance to remember against the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday, but the second-year passer played a lot better than he did the week prior.

Haskins finished with a career-best 314 passing yards while completing 71% of his attempts in the loss to Baltimore. He didn't throw for any touchdowns -- he did find the end zone once with his legs -- but also didn't have any turnovers, a vast improvement from the week prior.

After the game, Haskins told reporters via Zoom that he felt solid about his day at work.

"I felt like I was in great control. I felt calm. I felt collected," Haskins said. "I felt like I had a plan in what I was trying to do before it happened, and I was able to have a plan of how to react if it wasn't there. So just keep on taking that and enhancing it and getting better each week."

Haskins faced immense pressure entering the matchup, as both NBC Sports Washington and NFL Network reported that his job could be on the line if he didn't show positive growth following an abysmal performance against the Browns.

While Washington did not win on Sunday, he certainly was not the reason they lost. Haskins took care of the ball, took what the tough Baltimore defense gave him, and allowed his offensive weapons Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson to do what they do best.

While Haskins seemed pleased with his body of work, the quarterback knows the offense still has a ways to go. After all, they only scored 17 points in the loss and had a brutal turnover on downs inside the red zone.

"I gotta have confidence in myself every week," Haskins said. "This week, I wanted to forget whatever happened previously, block out the noise and most importantly, have fun and trust what we're doing schematically. I trust my teammates, and I did that today and then it translates on a lot of plays where we had some conversions, some big gains and some tone plays."

For now, the starting QB job still belongs to Haskins. He's hoping to prove to head coach Ron Rivera and the rest of the staff that starting Sunday, there will be no reason to go any other direction at the position.

"We want to keep improving," Haskins said.