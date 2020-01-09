Dwayne Haskins is the latest young QB Scott Turner gets to develop

New Redskins offensive coordinator Scott Turner won't turn 38 years old until August, but he's already worked with several young quarterbacks in the NFL during his coaching career.

Turner got his first job in the NFL in 2011, when ironically now Redskins head coach Ron Rivera hired him as an offensive assistant. That same year, Carolina selected Cam Newton No. 1 overall.

In 2014, Turner moved on to Minnesota, where he was hired as quarterback's coach. The Vikings drafted Teddy Bridgewater in the first round that same year. In 2017, Turner was an offensive analyst at University of Michigan, working with several promising passers. And when he returned to Carolina as quarterbacks coach in 2018, he reunited with Newton, and also worked with second-year pro Kyle Allen and rookie Will Grier this past season.

Now as Redskins offensive coordinator, the next young quarterback Turner will work with is Dwayne Haskins. No. 7 had his growing pains as a rookie, but showed plenty of promise towards the end of the season as to why Washington invested a first round pick in him this past April.

Being able to work with Haskins and develop another young passer is one of the main reasons Turner took the Redskins job.

"So that was very attractive, to work with a young quarterback. I've had experience working with you quarterbacks," Turner said on Redskins Nation. "Teddy Bridgewater in Minnesota, I was part of the group that drafted Cam Newton in Carolina. It's always fun to work with and develop young quarterbacks and how they do going forward."

Turner has had an eye on Haskins for a number of years. Haskins' first big-time moment as a college quarterback came against Michigan in 2017, when Turner was with the Wolverines.

And the offensive coordinator has not forgotten about it, either.

"I was coaching at Michigan when J.T. Barrett got hurt and he came in the game," Turner said on Haskins. "He led them down, got a big third-down conversion, ended up tying the game, and then he ended up beating us. He finished that game, that was a big performance from him. Obviously, a rivalry game."

Since then, Turner kept an eye on the Ohio State passer, and actually met him during the pre-draft process. Turner had a chance to explain the story about facing him at Michigan to Haskins in person, and grew fond of the quarterback when he got the chance to meet him.

"Dwayne, a young quarterback, I really liked him coming out of Ohio State," Turner said. "I was able to study him a little as the quarterback's coach [in Carolina], got to spend a little time with him. I liked his personality."

Haskins is just one of the multiple young players on the Redskins offense that has promising potential. Third-round pick Terry McLaurin established himself not only as one of the best rookies in the NFL, but one of the best wide receivers overall across the league. Undrafted rookie Steven Sims scored five touchdowns in 2019 and proved he's a threat every time he touches the ball.

"I felt like if he got an opportunity, he was going to be able to do very well," Turner said on McLaurin. "It was good to see, I wouldn't say [I was] surprised, though."

With Turner in and former offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell out, Haskins will be in his third offensive system in as many years. But Turner and Haskins both have to understand that each other's success is highly dependent on another, and the offensive coordinator sounds very committed to building a solid relationship with his quarterback.

"You have to understand how they learn, how they learn the best," Turner said on developing a young QB. "Everyone is different. It's more of an individualized approach, especially at that position. [I] really have to build a relationship with him, set the expectation level, and hold him accountable to it. Then within his skill set, try to give him things that he does well while also push and develop the things he needs to get better at."

While Turner enters a new environment, it's certainly one he's comfortable with. There's been a significant amount of carryover from Ron Rivera's staff in Carolina, and Turner's dad, Norv, was once the head coach in Washington.

"There's a lot of continuity," Turner said. "We've got a lot of guys that are coming up from Carolina that are really good, experienced coaches that I'm going to lean on, because they do a great job of developing players. That's going to help us really hit the ground running. We have a system, and we're going to evaluate it and how it fits our personnel here. We're going to put our players in the best position to be successful."

