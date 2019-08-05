Dwayne Haskins isn't letting 'brain farts' stop him from trying to be Redskins' starter

Dwayne Haskins won't know if or when he's ready to be the Washington Redskins' starting quarterback until his coaches tell him. And he's OK with that.

The team released its first unofficial depth chart Monday, and the rookie out of Ohio State is listed as the third-string quarterback behind Colt McCoy at No. 1 and Case Keenum as the first backup. While Washington coach Jay Gruden downplayed the importance of the first depth chart -- he said it's "an order that means nothing at this point" -- Haskins isn't too concerned about it either.

"The good thing about this is I get to play in the preseason games, so [I] can just have fun with that and go show what I can do," Haskins told NBC Sports Washington's Julie Donaldson on Monday.

"And it's like I always said: It's all about the end goal. It's not about what happens right now. It's about how you react and how you finish. So I might be three, I might be one tomorrow -- you never know. So I'm just having fun."

Haskins said learning the plays and a new system behind McCoy and Keenum isn't the hard part. It's the multitasking and "brain farts" that get him sometimes.

It's not that Haskins doesn't know what he's doing. He says he does. But he said he gets "into my little rookie head sometimes" and messes up.

So what exactly are those brain farts?

"Forgetting the snap count, taking the wrong footwork, telling a guy to maybe run the wrong route," said offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, who briefly crashed Haskins' interview with Donaldson.

"But I'll tell you what," O'Connell continued. "Every day, he makes two or three throws that make us all really excited that we've got him. And the skillset and talent. It's just understanding how hard this position is to play."

Haskins is also getting a hand from more than just the coaching staff.

Injured passer Alex Smith is also in Richmond and on the sidelines with his crutches. Haskins said he regularly relies on the veteran QB for help and analysis.

"I talk to him every day, every play," Haskins said of Smith. "'What did you see? What do you think? What would you do?' And then he'll give me advice and just give me some tips. He's great. I think he's a great guy, and he goes out of his way to help me, and he's been a great resource."

